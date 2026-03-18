CDA spreads festive joy, distributing over AED25 million in Eidiya to more than 11,000 beneficiaries

DUBAI, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Enriching Eid Al Fitr celebrations and the ‘Year of the Family,’ the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai has distributed ‘Eidiya’ to more than 11,000 beneficiaries across registered categories in an initiative embodying the values of community solidarity and compassion that are integral to Emirati society.

The initiative extended support to families registered with the Authority for various financial benefits alongside other priority groups, including minors and children. Implemented in collaboration with the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, the initiative highlights the integration of roles between entities concerned with social work, thus helping maximise the community impact of initiatives aimed at supporting families.

The total value of the distributed ‘Eidiya’ exceeded AED25 million, reflecting the close attention given to initiatives aimed at enhancing quality of life for disadvantaged families while epitomising the joy of Eid across diverse segments of society.

This initiative comes as an extension of the CDA’s efforts to enhance community cohesion by activating initiatives tied to religious and social occasions. This contributes to strengthening family bonds and enhancing quality of life across the emirate in line with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to foster a more cohesive and stable society.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, emphasised that the Eidiya initiative reflects Dubai's commitment to enhancing the humanitarian dimension in social work, particularly during occasions that hold a special place for families and children.

She stated, “Children represent the essence of the family and one of the most important pillars of building a cohesive society. From this standpoint, we are keen to provide initiatives that enhance their sense of joy and belonging during religious and social occasions. Eid represents a milestone where values of communication and compassion are renewed, and the spirit of the cohesive Emirati society is manifested.”

She added, “Through this initiative, we aim to empower families and children to experience the atmosphere of Eid with all the humanitarian and social meanings it carries. This contributes to establishing a supportive community environment that enhances family stability and cohesion, supporting Dubai's efforts towards building a more connected society with a higher quality of life.”

The CDA clarified that the initiative is part of a series of community initiatives implemented through the Holy month of Ramadan under the Season of Wulfa initiative aimed at promoting the spirit of giving and community cohesion while also reinforcing a culture of positive participation among community members.