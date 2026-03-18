UAE Team Emirates-XRG eye historic Milano-Sanremo victory

ABU DHABI, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Tadej Pogačar returns to lead UAE Team Emirates-XRG into the first monument of the 2026 season, arriving on the back of another dominant performance at Strade Bianche. With confidence high and a powerful line-up assembled, the team heads to Italy determined to turn early-season momentum into a landmark victory on the roads of Italy.

Known as La Primavera, Milano-Sanremo is one of the longest and most compelling races on the calendar. At 298km, the distance alone makes it a war of endurance, but the conclusive action always comes in the explosive finale over the Cipressa and the Poggio. Few races offer such a unique battleground, where sprinters, puncheurs, and attackers all believe they have a chance at monument glory.

For Pogačar, Milano-Sanremo remains one of the few monuments still missing from his palmarès, a challenge that continues to motivate him each season. The World Champion has animated the race year after year with bold attacks, and in 2026 he returns with a squad built to give him the ideal platform for another decisive move.

Cycling’s rising sensation Isaac Del Toro lines up alongside Pogačar after back-to-back victories at the UAE Tour and Tirreno-Adriatico. The Mexican will play a key supporting role, helping to raise the pace in crucial moments to set up Pogačar’s trademark acceleration. Brandon McNulty and Jan Christen also arrive in excellent form, having impressed in every appearance they’ve made this season, their punch on the short climbs could prove vital in the closing kilometres.

Domen Novak will once again act as Pogačar’s trusted lieutenant, keeping him protected in the peloton, while Nils Politt, Felix Großschartner, and Florian Vermeersch provide the strength and control needed to guide the team through the long day and into position with the race begins to ignite.

Tadej Pogačar said: “It's no secret that Milan-San Remo is a race I would love to win. I think it suits me well but also suits a lot of the other top guys. I see that as a good challenge.

I've done a lot of recons on the Poggio and it's a climb I know very well. The team was exceptional in Strade Bianche and if we can repeat that performance anything is possible for us. The competition will be high as always but we're used to that and we'll do all we can for a result. I hope for a great day of racing and that we can put on a good show for the fans.”

UAE Team Emirates-XRG expect to be at the centre of the action as the race reaches its critical moments, with the goal of splitting the field and launching Pogačar at the perfect time. After a flying start to the 2026 campaign, the Slovenian will be aiming to finally add Milano-Sanremo to his list of achievements and write another chapter in his already remarkable career.