Dubai Culture celebrates Eid with immersive heritage experiences

DUBAI, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is marking Eid Al-Fitr with a programme of activities across Etihad Museum and Al Shindagha Museum, celebrating the holiday and its cherished traditions.

The initiative is part of the ‘Eid in Dubai’ campaign, held under the umbrella of the Season of Wulfa, which brings families together around social and cultural occasions across the UAE. Through it, Dubai Culture aims to spotlight local heritage, reinforce values of generosity and connection, and foster a sense of warmth and togetherness within the community.

During the Eid holidays, Etihad Museum will host the ‘Memory Frame’ workshop, enabling visitors to document their celebrations by creating personalised photo frames using dedicated art materials.

Participants can also join the ‘Union Commemorative Stamp’ session, where they will design keepsake cards featuring stamps inspired by the museum’s iconic symbols and the story of the Union. Guided tours will run every hour, offering a deeper look at the archives and the historic milestones that shaped the UAE’s formation.

Meanwhile, Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE’s largest heritage museum, will bring families together through the Eidiya Cultural Trail, inviting them to explore its houses and pavilions while discovering Dubai history and culture through artefacts, films, and archival photographs highlighting local Eid traditions. At the Visitor Centre, guests can also take part in ‘Gahwat Al Eid,’ learning the customs of serving Arabic coffee, an important symbol of hospitality at the heart of Emirati culture.

Other experiences include the Arish Supper Club, a curated culinary evening led by Emirati chef Sahar Al Awadhi, with a menu inspired by the atmosphere and flavours of Eid.

In the Traditional Craft House, Dr Azra Khamissa will lead the ‘Talli Circle,’ introducing participants to the techniques of Talli weaving, in addition to the ‘Embroidery on Print’ workshop, applying contemporary embroidery techniques to photographs and printed materials.

The Beauty and Adornment House will host the ‘Thoub Al Eid’ session, where visitors can design miniature garments inspired by Emirati heritage textiles, and the Traditional Jewellery House will run the interactive ‘Zinat Al Eid Metal Workshop,’ exploring the art of silver jewellery making. Dar Al Maktoum will round out the programme with Ayala performances, bringing to life one of the UAE's most recognised traditional performing arts.





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