Abdullah bin Zayed strongly condemns unprovoked, terrorist Iranian missile attack on West Bank in call with Hussein Al-Sheikh

ABU DHABI, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in a phone call with Hussein Al Sheikh, Vice President of the State of Palestine, strongly condemned the unprovoked and terrorist Iranian missile attack targeting the West Bank, which resulted in several civilian casualties and injuries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his sincere condolences to the Palestinian people over the victims of these terrorist attacks, and expressed his wishes for the swift recovery of all those injured.