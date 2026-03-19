Saudi Ministry Defence intercepts two ballistic missiles, eight drones targeting Eastern Region

RIYADH, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence announced early this morning, Thursday, the interception and destruction of two ballistic missiles, in addition to intercepting and destroying eight drones.

The announcement was made in brief statements by the ministry through its spokesperson, Major General Turki Al-Malki, carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Al-Malki noted that eight drones were intercepted and destroyed over the past hours, along with two ballistic missiles, all of which were targeting the Eastern Province.