Joint statement of ministerial consultative meeting of GCC, Arab, Islamic countries on Iranian Attacks

RIYADH, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the Lebanese Republic, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Syrian Arab Republic, the Republic of Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates held a consultative ministerial meeting on Wednesday, 18th March, 2026, in Riyadh regarding the Iranian attacks.

Participants discussed the Iranian attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye, condemning the deliberate use of ballistic missiles and drones targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure, including oil facilities, desalination plants, airports, residential facilities and diplomatic missions.

They affirmed that such attacks cannot be justified under any circumstances and reiterated the right of states to defend themselves in accordance with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations.

The ministers called on Iran to immediately cease its attacks, respect international law and international humanitarian law, and adhere to the principles of good neighbourliness as a first step towards de-escalation, enhancing regional security and stability, and advancing diplomatic solutions.

They stressed that the future of relations with Iran depends on respecting state sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, refraining from aggression against territories, and not using military capabilities to threaten regional countries.

Participants also urged Iran to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), cease all attacks, avoid provocative actions or threats against neighbouring countries, and stop supporting, financing and arming affiliated militias in Arab states. They further called on Iran to refrain from actions that could obstruct international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz or threaten maritime security in Bab Al Mandeb.

The ministers reaffirmed their support for the security, stability and unity of Lebanese territories, the full sovereignty of the Lebanese state, and the Lebanese government’s decision to restrict weapons to the state. They also condemned Israel’s aggression against Lebanon and its expansionist policies in the region.

They reiterated their commitment to continued consultation and coordination to monitor developments, assess emerging situations and formulate unified positions, while taking necessary legitimate measures to protect their security, stability and sovereignty and to end the Iranian attacks.