Kuwait air defences shoot down five UAVs

KUWAIT, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Brigadier General Jadaan Fadhel, Spokesperson of the Kuwait National Guard, announced the downing of five drones at dawn today in areas under their jurisdiction.

In a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Fadhel said the action comes within ongoing efforts to enhance security, protect vital sites and counter any potential threats, calling on all to adhere to safety and security instructions issued by the competent authorities.

He affirmed that the Kuwait National Guard, in cooperation with the army, police and Kuwait Fire Force, remains on high alert and fully prepared to deal with any threats and firmly confront anything that seeks to undermine the country’s security.