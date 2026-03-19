Emaar contributes AED100 million to 'Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans' campaign

ABU DHABI, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Emaar Properties has contributed AED100 million in support of the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” campaign, launched by the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The campaign aims to establish a sustainable endowment funding source to support orphan care in the UAE, ensuring a more stable future for them and enhancing their quality of life.

This contribution comes amid the strong community engagement the campaign has received from institutions, entities and individuals across the UAE, reflecting the deeply rooted values of generosity and solidarity within the UAE society. It also supports ongoing efforts to establish a long-term support system for orphans through a sustainable endowment model that delivers lasting humanitarian impact.

“Our contribution to the ‘Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans’ campaign reflects our commitment to participating in initiatives that invest in people and support the most vulnerable groups in society," said Mohamed Ali Rashed Alabbar, Founder and Managing Director of Emaar Properties. "We are proud to be part of this inspiring humanitarian initiative, which reinforces the values of compassion and solidarity while helping provide sustainable support for orphans and ensuring a more stable future and better quality of life for them.”

The campaign aligns with the objectives of the Year of the Family 2026, aiming to establish a sustainable endowment fund whose returns will support orphans and help meet their essential needs.

The initiative contributes to strengthening their social stability and providing better opportunities for education and a dignified life, while reflecting the strong spirit of solidarity that characterises UAE society.