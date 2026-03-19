UAE retail activity surges ahead of Eid Al Fitr

ABU DHABI, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Retail markets and shopping malls across the UAE reportedly recorded a marked upswing in activity during Ramadan, with consumer demand having strengthened further in the lead-up to Eid Al Fitr, supported by promotional offers and seasonal discounts, driving robust sales and higher footfall nationwide.

While shopping remained steady throughout Ramadan, the pace has accelerated sharply in the run-up to Eid, particularly for food, apparel, perfumes, and gifts.

E-commerce has also seen increased demand, supported by discounts and improved delivery services, reinforcing the integration of online and offline retail channels.

Malls across the country are recording high visitor numbers, supported by Ramadan events and family-oriented activities, as well as the overlap with school holidays, which has encouraged more frequent visits.

The seasonal surge highlights the UAE retail sector’s ability to capitalise on peak periods, supporting continued growth and reinforcing the country’s position as a regional hub for shopping and entertainment.