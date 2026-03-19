Storm in Pakistan's Karachi kills 19, injures dozens

KARACHI, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- A storm accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds overnight killed at least 19 people and injured more than 60 in Pakistan's Karachi.

Rescue teams reported that most victims were killed by collapsing roofs and walls, falling trees and billboards, in addition to electrocution and lightning strikes.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said wind speeds ranged from 90 to 97 kilometres per hour, leading to fallen trees and billboards, traffic disruptions and extensive power outages.