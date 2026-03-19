Bahrain intercepts, destroys 134 missiles, 238 drones since start of Iranian attacks

MANAMA, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force announced that its air defences have sussessfully intercepted and destroyed 134 ballistic missiles and 238 drones targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain, since the beginning of the Iranian attacks on its territory.

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the General Command emphasised that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian areas and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter. These indiscriminate attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.