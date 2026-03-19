Kuwait: Fires successfully extinguished at Mina Al-Ahmadi, Mina Abdullah refineries

KUWAIT, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) announced Thursday that emergency response teams have successfully extinguished fires that broke out in operational units at the Mina Al-Ahmadi and Mina Abdullah refineries, following drone attacks that targeted both facilities earlier this morning.

In a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the corporation confirmed that the incidents did not result in any injuries, adding that the situation was managed with a high level of professionalism and in full compliance with the highest approved safety and emergency response standards.