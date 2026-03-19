Oman condemns attacks on energy facilities in UAE, Qatar, strikes on Saudi Arabia

MUSCAT, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sultanate of Oman has expressed its condemnation of the attacks targeting energy facilities in the United Arab Emirates and the State of Qatar, as well as other strikes that have targeted the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to Oman News Agency, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued today that the Sultanate of Oman affirmed the necessity of adhering to international laws and norms, and refraining from targeting civilian facilities and global energy supplies. It called for de-escalation, an end to military operations, and the prioritisation of diplomatic solutions to address differences in a manner that safeguards security and stability and preserves the interests of the region and the entire world.

The Sultanate of Oman expressed its solidarity with fellow Arab nations in the legitimate measures they undertake to preserve their security and stability. It also called on the United Nations Security Council to assume its responsibilities and take the necessary actions to halt this war and its repercussions, emphasising that addressing the root causes of the conflict lies in dialogue, which is the optimal way to reach solutions and achieve lasting stability in the region.