DP World to sponsor $5m Dubai Turf at Dubai World Cup

DUBAI, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- DP World will sponsor the $5 million Dubai Turf, one of six Group 1 races on the Dubai World Cup card at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, 28 March 2026.

The Dubai World Cup is one of the world’s richest race meetings and attracts top trainers and jockeys from across the international racing circuit.

First run in 1996, the 1800m race has attracted winners from across the world, including champions from South Africa, United Kingdom, Japan, France and the UAE.

More recently, the race has been dominated by the John and Thady Gosden-trained Lord North, who dead-heated with Panthalassa in 2022 and claimed outright victories in 2021 and 2023. In 2025, it was won by the Japanese-trained Soul Rush (pictured), who beat the world’s highest-earning racehorse, Romantic Warrior, by a narrow margin.

Ahmad Yousef Al-Hassan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World GCC, said, “Dubai World Cup night is a highlight on the international calendar and reflects Dubai’s bold sporting ambitions. We are proud to support an event that is deeply rooted in Dubai’s culture and heritage and one that reflects its spirit of progress.”

Welcoming DP World back to Meydan Racecourse, Ali Al Ali, CEO and Board Member, Dubai Racing Club, said, “DP World has been a longstanding supporter of sport in Dubai, through its backing of golf and horse racing, in particular. We value their support of the Dubai Racing Carnival and the Dubai Turf, one of our most important races, and hope that they have a wonderful afternoon at the Dubai World Cup.”

The G1 Dubai Turf (sponsored by DP World) will be run as race seven on the nine-race card.