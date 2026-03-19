GDRFA Dubai organises virtual Eid Al-Fitr celebration for workforce

DUBAI, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai is organising a virtual celebration on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr under the theme “Eid Al-Fitr… Let’s Celebrate Together,” dedicated to the workforce in the Emirate of Dubai. This initiative comes as part of its community programmes aimed at sharing the joy of Eid with this segment of society and strengthening the spirit of social cohesion.

The initiative is organised in appreciation of the vital role played by the workforce in supporting the Emirate’s development journey, and in alignment with Dubai’s vision of promoting a culture of giving and strengthening community solidarity.

The two-day virtual event will include entertainment and interactive segments, along with raffle draws for a variety of prizes including cars, gold bars, travel tickets, and mobile phones, in addition to programs and activities aimed at spreading joy and festive spirit in celebration of the occasion.

The virtual celebration will also be broadcast through the “Blue Connect” application, which provides a dedicated digital platform for the workforce featuring diverse entertainment content, including videos, interactive games, and competitions, allowing everyone to participate in the activities and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

The event will also be supported by a number of partners and sponsors, including du, flydubai, and Malabar Gold, in addition to several supporting entities that have contributed to the success of this community initiative.

In this context, Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General, said, “This celebration aims to honour the efforts of the workforce and recognize their daily contributions to building the city of Dubai. Through this initiative, we seek to share the joy of Eid with them and highlight their vital role in supporting the Emirate’s sustainable development journey.”

Colonel Omar Matar Al Mazina, Assistant Director-General for the Labour Relations Regulation Sector, added, "This initiative reflects the Directorate’s commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive working environment and strengthening the sense of belonging among the workforce. Through these celebratory activities, we aim to reinforce community bonds and spread happiness and appreciation during this blessed occasion.”