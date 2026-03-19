DCD hosts multi-faith leaders for Ramadan Iftar to strengthen coexistence, social cohesion

ABU DHABI, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen social cohesion and promote the values of coexistence and mutual respect across society, the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD) hosted a Ramadan Iftar event at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.

The gathering brought together a number of community leaders, representatives of different faiths, as well as senior officials and leaders from across the social sector.

The gathering reflects DCD’s ongoing efforts to encourage dialogue and strengthen engagement among the diverse segments of society. It also aims to strengthen social bonds and further promote a culture of coexistence and mutual respect among diverse cultures and faiths, reflecting the inclusive and tolerant nature of Abu Dhabi’s community.

Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Chairman of DCD, affirmed that community gatherings reflect Abu Dhabi’s commitment to strengthening the values of coexistence and mutual understanding among all members of society.

He added that constructive dialogue and continuous engagement between community leaders and representatives of different faiths play a vital role in strengthening social bonds and reinforcing a culture of mutual respect among the diverse communities that make up the emirate.

Commenting on the Iftar event specifically, he said, “Abu Dhabi’s community is built on strong values of unity, with cultural and religious diversity contributing to social cohesion and reinforcing coexistence and mutual understanding among different cultures.

He also highlighted the significant role played by representatives of different faiths in raising community awareness and promoting the shared human values that unite society. He noted that their contribution helps strengthen connections between diverse communities and encourages people to take part in initiatives that support community cohesion.

He also noted that the gathering was a clear catalyst for deepening connections among Abu Dhabi’s diverse communities. He also reaffirmed the important role faith representatives play in promoting mutual respect, understanding, and closer ties within the community.

As the regulator of the social sector in Abu Dhabi, DCD continues its efforts to develop policies, initiatives and programmes that strengthen social cohesion and enhance the quality of life across the community.

Indeed, through its partnerships with other government and community-focused entities, DCD also seeks to create a supportive environment that encourages community engagement and supports social stability and wellbeing, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision of building a cohesive and prosperous society that offers a high quality of life for all.