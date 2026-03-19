UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish continues providing healthcare to Palestinian patients under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

AL ARISH, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Floating Hospital in the Egyptian city of Al Arish continues, as part of ''Operation Chivalrous Knight 3,” to carry out its humanitarian and medical role by receiving Palestinian patients arriving from the Gaza Strip and providing them with necessary healthcare services.

This comes within the framework of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to support the Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering.

The hospital continues to deliver daily medical and therapeutic services, including performing surgeries and various medical interventions, in addition to providing physiotherapy sessions and dialysis treatment, helping meet the needs of patients and the injured amid difficult humanitarian conditions.

Since its launch, the hospital has provided more than 13,000 treatment services, conducted over 5,600 surgeries, and delivered more than 7,500 physiotherapy sessions, reflecting the UAE’s firm commitment to supporting the healthcare sector in Gaza and providing integrated medical care to Palestinian patients under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

Since the reopening of the Rafah crossing last month, the hospital has received 41 new Palestinian patients, along with their companions. All cases have been handled according to the highest approved medical standards, ensuring prompt response and quality care.

The hospital is overseen by an Emirati medical and administrative team, supported by an Indonesian medical team, working in continuous coordination to deliver comprehensive healthcare services, reflecting an effective model of humanitarian and medical cooperation and embodying the objectives of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 in supporting the Palestinian people and easing their suffering.