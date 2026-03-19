Khalifa Shaheen conveys Abdullah bin Zayed’s condolences on passing of Alaa Nader Mushtaha

ABU DHABI, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State, conveyed the condolences of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the passing of Palestinian national Alaa Nader Awni Mushtaha, who fell victim to the blatant Iranian attacks on the UAE.

This came during his visit to offer condolences to the family of the deceased, heading a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that included Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with a number of senior officials.

He expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to Almighty God to grant her His vast mercy, admit her into His eternal paradise, and grant her family patience and solace.