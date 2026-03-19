NCM forecasts unstable weather, varying rainfall across UAE until March 27

ABU DHABI, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forcast that the country will be affected by a state of atmospheric instability, with cloud formations moving in from the west toward the country.

In a statement today, NCM said that this leads to the development of convective cloud cells over scattered areas at intervals, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity, with occasional thunder and lightning, and a chance of hail in limited areas.

According to the statement, on Saturday, there will be light to moderate rain over scattered areas, becoming heavy over the northern and eastern regions and Al Ain during the daytime.

On Sunday, convective clouds will be formed over scattered areas, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity, especially over the northern and eastern regions and Al Ain.

Convective clouds will continue to develop on Monday and Tuesday over most parts of the country, with rainfall of varying intensity, while cloud formations will persist on Wednesday, with a chance of rain over some northern and eastern areas.

From Thursday to Saturday, convective clouds will be developed over scattered areas of the country, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity.