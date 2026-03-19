UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 hosts mass Iftar for Al Zawayda residents in Gaza

AJMAN, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and as part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 organised a mass Iftar in the Al Zawayda area in central Gaza, with wide participation from residents.

The Iftar comes as an extension of the “Humaid Air Bridge,” launched in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan to provide relief to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip amid the current conditions, and to reinforce the values of solidarity during the holy month.

The Iftar was attended by around 2,000 people, in an atmosphere marked by brotherhood and compassion.

Several beneficiaries expressed their appreciation for the initiative, praising the UAE’s humanitarian role and its continued commitment to supporting them and alleviating their suffering.

Organisers affirmed that the mass Iftar reflects the UAE's noble values and highlights its commitment to promoting solidarity and humanitarian cooperation, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.