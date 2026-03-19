Emir of Qatar, Egyptian President discuss regional developments

DOHA, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar and President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed, in a meeting held on Thursday in the Amiri Terminal at Hamad International Airport, the latest developments in light of the continued Iranian aggression on Qatar and a number of countries of the region, Qatar News Agency reported.

The President reiterated the full solidarity of the Arab Republic of Egypt with the State of Qatar, stressing its support for any measures Qatar may take to protect its sovereignty, security and the safety of its citizens.

Both sides emphasised their rejection of any military actions that would expand the scope of the conflict, stressing the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to reduce escalation, and working through diplomatic channels to maintain security and stability in the region.