Kuwait deals with 18 drones in last 24 hours

KUWAIT, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday that Kuwait's air defence systems have detected and engaged 18 drones in the last 24 hours amidst the current regional military escalation, Kuwait News Agency reported.

In the media briefing conducted by the Government Communication Centre, Ministry of Defence Spokesman Col. Saud Al-Atwan confirmed that the Kuwaiti Armed Forces effectively intercepted the hostile targets within the designated operational zones.

Thirteen drones were destroyed, three others were out of the danger zone, while two targeted two operational units of Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC), resulting in limited fires with no injuries.