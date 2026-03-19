PCFC holds high-level coordination meeting with representatives of global shipping companies, freight associations

DUBAI, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, chaired a high-level coordination meeting held by the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) at its headquarters in Dubai with officials from global shipping companies operating in the UAE and representatives of shipping associations.

The meeting was convened as part of efforts to strengthen collective coordination in addressing the current challenges facing regional supply chains.

The meeting was attended by Abdulla bin Damithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC); Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs; and Ahmad Yousef Al Hassan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World in the GCC.

The meeting reaffirms the UAE’s steadfast commitment to continuing its efforts to strengthen its position as a resilient and well-prepared global logistics hub capable of ensuring the uninterrupted flow of trade in changing circumstances and at all times, while guaranteeing the delivery of products to local markets and the availability of essential supplies for consumers.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi affirmed that continued investments in logistics infrastructure, supportive legislation, and strategic partnerships with the private sector and global companies have positioned the UAE as a pivotal trade and logistics hub regionally and globally.

He emphasised that these factors have created a stable and enabling environment for trade and investment, even amid challenging circumstances.

The UAE continues to work closely with its local and international partners to develop innovative and sustainable solutions that enhance global supply chains and economic growth. The UAE’s advanced trade, customs and logistics infrastructures, reinforced through these strategic global partnerships, serve as a cornerstone to supporting international trade. In doing so, the UAE reaffirms its steadfast commitment to preserving the integrity, resilience and efficiency of the global trading system, while ensuring reliable trade flows under all circumstances.

Al Zeyoudi said, "This strategic meeting with representatives of global shipping companies and associations focused on the current state of global supply chains amidst the prevailing geopolitical landscape. We explored the challenges confronting international trade and their impact on the efficiency of trade flows and market stability."

"We also discussed practical solutions to address these challenges, leveraging the UAE's integrated and adaptable logistics infrastructure. This robust system is designed to navigate all circumstances, strengthen the reliability of supply chains, and ensure their seamless continuity,” Al Zeyoudi added.

Abdulla bin Damithan said the meeting reflects the strength of partnerships between the public and private sectors, noting that the current phase requires the highest levels of coordination, rapid response, and full readiness across all levels.

He explained that the UAE possesses an integrated and advanced logistics ecosystem that enables it to adapt to changing conditions, whether through route diversification, expanded use of ports or activation of multimodal transport. “At the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, we are committed to working proactively with our partners in the maritime sector to address regional challenges by enhancing port readiness and providing flexible operational solutions that ensure the uninterrupted continuity of supply chains,” he said.

The meeting covered several strategic themes, most notably a review of the current supply chain situation and mechanisms to ensure continuity of operations, the level of port readiness, as well as challenges related to war risk, tariff stability and ways to align them with customer requirements. Discussions also addressed port capacity, integrated logistics solutions, marine support services, enhanced coordination among relevant entities, and the adoption of alternative scenarios and contingency plans.

Bin Damithan reaffirmed the PCFC’s sustained commitment to supporting its partners and clients among shipping companies and shipping associations by providing a safe and efficient operating environment that strengthens the stability and sustainability of trade flows at both the regional and global levels.

He added that the responsiveness and continued cooperation of strategic partners, operators and clients reflect the UAE’s proactive and integrated approach to addressing challenges and enhancing supply chain resilience in a way that supports continued economic growth and reinforces the country’s position as a key hub in global trade.