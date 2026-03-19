Trading in fireworks without licence punishable by law: Public Prosecution

ABU DHABI, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Public Prosecution has stressed that violations of the legal regulations governing fireworks constitute a punishable offence under the law.

It noted that Article (54) of Federal Decree-Law No. (17) of 2019 on weapons, ammunition, explosives, military equipment and hazardous materials stipulates a penalty of imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of not less than AED100,000, or either of these two penalties, for anyone who, without a licence, engages in the trading, import, export, manufacture, or bringing fireworks into or out of the country.

The Public Prosecution explained, through a video published on its digital platforms, that fireworks are legally classified as “explosives”, as defined in Article (1) of the same law.

It affirmed that applicable legislation in the UAE strictly prohibits any dealing with such materials — whether through possession, transport, circulation, manufacture or otherwise — without obtaining permits from the competent authorities, in accordance with relevant legal frameworks.

This clarification comes as part of the Public Prosecution’s ongoing efforts to enhance legal awareness and promote a culture of compliance with the law, contributing to the protection of society and the safety of individuals and property.