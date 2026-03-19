Sharjah Ruler congratulates UAE President on Eid Al-Fitr

SHARJAH, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, sent a congratulatory message to his brother, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

H.H. expressed his heartfelt congratulations and blessings on the occasion, praying to Allah to bring the happy occasion back to His Highness the President with continued health and well-being, as well as peace and blessings to the Arab and Islamic nations.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah also sent similar congratulatory messages to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, his brothers, Their Highnesses the members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi also extended his congratulatory to the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and the presidents and monarchs of Arab and Islamic countries, praying to Allah Almighty that this joyous occasion may bless them with health and safety, to their peoples with more progress and advancement, and to the Arab and Islamic nations with glory and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also sent similar congratulatory messages to the UAE President, VPs and the Rulers of the Emirates, and the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.