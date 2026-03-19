Sheikha Fatima directs women’s delegation to offer condolences over passing of Alaa Nader Mushtaha

ABU DHABI, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), a women’s delegation has conveyed her condolences over the death of Palestinian Alaa Nader Aouni Mushtaha, who fell victim to the heinous Iranian attacks on the UAE.

The delegation, headed by Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union, and including Reem bint Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, along with a number of female figures, offered condolences to the family of the deceased.

The delegation conveyed the condolences and sincere sympathies of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to the family, expressing their heartfelt condolences, and praying to Almighty God to rest the deceased in His vast mercy and grant her family patience and solace.

For her part, the mother of the deceased expressed her sincere appreciation and gratitude to the UAE leadership and to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for their genuine sympathy and noble humanitarian sentiments during this difficult time.

She noted that her children were raised in the UAE, which provided them with care and support, affirming that the country’s humanitarian assistance and generosity made her feel a deep sense of belonging. She added that the UAE represents a distinguished model of compassion, solidarity and social cohesion, expressing her profound appreciation for its humanitarian approach and its continued commitment to the well-being of all residents.