3.3 million beneficiaries benefit from Zayed for Good Foundation iftar programme in UAE, abroad

ABU DHABI, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Since the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan, Zayed for Good Foundation has implemented its “Iftar Saem” programme, reaching more than 3.3 million beneficiaries across the UAE and abroad.

The initiative reflects the legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and aligns with the UAE leadership’s directives to promote values of solidarity and compassion, within the framework of the Foundation’s strategy to advance sustainable humanitarian impact.

Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Director General of the Foundation, said the programme embodies the UAE’s deeply rooted culture of giving and reinforces its position as a global model in humanitarian outreach.

He added that the foundation aims to move beyond short-term aid towards sustainable impact that supports social stability and upholds human dignity.

The programme has provided iftar meals to 2.29 million beneficiaries within the UAE at multiple locations, including Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Mosque in Al Ain, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Mosque in Sweihan, and labour accommodations, in cooperation with First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Internationally, the initiative has reached 1.053 million beneficiaries in more than 12 countries, including Jordan, Kazakhstan, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Kenya, Russia, Kosovo, the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Brazil, Indonesia and Seychelles, underscoring the UAE’s global humanitarian role.

The programme also promotes social cohesion by bringing together diverse communities during Ramadan, while easing financial burdens on low-income groups. It is implemented in cooperation with local and international partners and volunteers.