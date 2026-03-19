UAE President receives phone call from US President

ABU DHABI, 19th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from President Donald Trump of the United States of America, during which they discussed developments in the region and their serious implications for regional and international peace and security.

The two sides also discussed the ongoing Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, including attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure, and vital facilities, noting that they constitute a violation of state sovereignty and international law. President Trump condemned these attacks and affirmed the United States’ solidarity with the UAE and countries in the region, as well as its full support for efforts to defend their territory, stability, and security.