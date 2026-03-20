Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Sharjah Mosque

SHARJAH, 20th March, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, performed the Eid Al Fitr prayer on Friday at Sharjah Mosque.

This came in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Joining Their Highnesses in prayer were Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Finance Department; Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority; Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Districts Affairs Department; Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the Child; along with a number of sheikhs, heads of local and federal departments and institutions.

The Eid Al Fitr sermon was delivered by Dr Manea Al Nahdi, titled “Our Eid is a Family, a Nation”, in which he congratulated worshippers on the happy occasion. He prayed that it would return to the UAE, its leadership and people, with continued security, stability and prosperity.

He affirmed that the family represents the fundamental pillar of building society, serving as the strong bond through which values, cohesion and a sense of belonging are embodied. He noted that family unity strengthens the nation and reinforces its prosperity, under a wise leadership keen on the happiness and cohesion of its people.

Emphasis on unity and shared responsibility

He also highlighted the importance of unity and coming together around the wise leadership, noting that the people of the nation—both citizens and residents—form a model of a “united home” based on compassion, solidarity and shared responsibility.

He called for instilling values in future generations, raising children with faith, knowledge and morals, spreading joy among families during Eid, and remembering the sacrifices of the nation’s martyrs and the efforts of its servicemen.

Prayers for the UAE and exchange of greetings

The preacher concluded with supplications, praying that Almighty Allah protects the UAE and its people, and grants continued security and safety, and guides the leadership towards all that benefits society.

Following the prayer, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah exchanged Eid greetings on this gracious Islamic occasion with well-wishers, including sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, and citizens and residents from Arab and Islamic communities.