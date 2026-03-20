Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace Mosque

AJMAN, 20th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, performed Eid Al-Fitr prayer this morning at Al Zaher Palace Mosque in Ajman.

Joining Their Highnesses in prayer were several Sheikhs, officials and a number of senior officials, and a large gathering of citizens and residents.

The prayer was led by Sheikh Mohammed Abdulbasit Al Hammadi, who, in his Eid sermon, prayed to Allah Almighty to return this blessed occasion to the UAE’s leadership, nation, society and families with security, stability, prosperity and continued progress.

At the conclusion of the sermon, he prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect the UAE, its leadership, citizens and residents, to safeguard its land, sea and skies, and to grant victory and steadfastness to the nation’s armed forces, rewarding them abundantly for their service.

Following the prayer, H.H. the Ruler of Ajman and the Crown Prince exchanged Eid greetings with worshippers, who prayed for their continued health and happiness, and for prosperity and blessings for the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations.