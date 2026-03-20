Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

AJMAN, 20th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, received well-wishers on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr this morning at Al Zaher Palace in Ajman.

The well-wishers extended their sincere congratulations and best wishes to H.H. the Ruler of Ajman and the Crown Prince on the blessed occasion, praying for their continued health and happiness, and for the UAE and its people to enjoy further prosperity and joy.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi received Eid greetings from Sheikhs, dignitaries, tribal elders, senior officials and heads of government departments.

Their Highnesses also received congratulations from large numbers of citizens and residents, including members of Arab and Islamic communities, who came to greet them and convey their Eid wishes.

The reception was attended by several Sheikhs; heads of departments; senior officials; Emiratis, and residents.