Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

SHARJAH, 20th March, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received well-wishers, on Friday, at Al Badi’ Palace on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

The reception was attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

During the reception, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah received congratulations on this blessed religious occasion from sheikhs, senior officials, Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Federal National Council Affairs, senior officers of the Sharjah Police and the Emiri Guard, the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, the Sharjah Police Academy, and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Sharjah, as well as citizens, members of tribes, dignitaries, and other officials.

The well-wishers expressed their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, cherished by the hearts of Muslims, praying to Almighty Allah to grant His Highness continued health and well-being, the UAE further progress and prosperity, and blessings to the Arab and Islamic nations.

The reception was attended by: Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi; Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, Adviser in the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Issam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Adviser in the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Finance Department; Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority; Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department; Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Districts Affairs Department; and Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council.

Also present were Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department; Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah International Airport Authority; Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Thani, Director of the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the Child; Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments; along with several sheikhs, Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Head of the Emiri Diwan, and senior officials, including heads of local and federal departments and institutions.