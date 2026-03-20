European leaders strongly condemn Iranian attacks on number of countries

BRUSSELS, 20th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The leaders of the European Union countries, at the conclusion of their regular summit held in Brussels, affirmed that developments related to Iran and the Middle East region represent an increasing threat to regional and international security.

They stressed the need to de-escalate and exercise the utmost restraint by all parties, in order to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure and full adherence to international law, including the United Nations Charter and international humanitarian law.

The European Council called for an end to the targeting of vital facilities, especially energy and water infrastructure, expressing regret over civilian casualties and confirming its close monitoring of the wide-ranging repercussions of the escalation, particularly regarding global economic stability.

The European leaders strongly condemned the Iranian military strikes, which they described as indiscriminate, against a number of countries in the region. They expressed solidarity with the affected countries and demanded that Iran and its proxies immediately cease these attacks and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, in implementation of the relevant Security Council resolutions.

They also emphasised the importance of enhancing international cooperation to support the air defence capabilities of regional partners and to counter unmanned aerial vehicles.

The European Council stressed the need to ensure the security of the region’s airspace and maritime domain and to respect the freedom of international navigation, condemning any acts that threaten the safety of ships or impede the movement of passage, especially in the Strait of Hormuz. It highlighted the importance of strengthening the European Union’s defensive maritime operations in the region.

The European Union renewed its commitment to protecting its security and interests and to working in coordination with regional and international partners to mitigate the repercussions of the escalation, including its potential impact on energy security, prices, and supply chains, as well as its effects on migration and European internal security, while affirming full readiness to deal with any potential developments in this context.

On the Iranian issue, the European leaders stressed the necessity of not allowing Iran to possess a nuclear weapon, calling on Tehran to comply with its international obligations and to resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency. They also called for an end to acts of violence and internal repression and for respect for human rights and the fundamental freedoms of the Iranian people.

Regarding the Palestinian issue, the European Council expressed deep concern over the ongoing deterioration of the situation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, affirming the European Union’s commitment to the two-state solution in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, ensuring the establishment of two states living side by side in peace and security.

It called for the full implementation of the ceasefire, the immediate and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and the opening of crossings, especially the Rafah crossing, and for facilitating the work of the United Nations and humanitarian organisations.

It also stressed the need for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Strip and the disarmament of non-governmental armed groups, as part of international efforts to end the conflict.

The European leaders also strongly condemned unilateral Israeli measures in the West Bank, including the expansion of settlement activities, considering them illegal, and demanded that the Israeli government reverse them and comply with international law.

They denounced the escalation of settler violence against Palestinian civilians and called for additional measures against those involved in these violations.

On the Lebanese issue, the European Council expressed deep concern over the escalation of hostilities and their humanitarian impact, including widespread displacement and loss of life, calling for de-escalation, the protection of civilians, and respect for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It also condemned the attacks by Hezbollah on Israel, calling for their immediate cessation, while welcoming the efforts of the Lebanese authorities to strengthen state control over all its territory and to support the Lebanese army.

The Council stressed the need for all parties to adhere to the ceasefire agreement and to implement Security Council Resolution 1701, calling on Israel to avoid any further escalation and to respect Lebanese sovereignty.

The European Council affirmed its full support for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), stressing that attacks targeting it constitute a grave violation of international law and must stop immediately, with comprehensive investigations required.

In conclusion, the European Union reiterated its readiness to continue diplomatic engagement with various regional and international parties, contributing to de-escalation, achieving lasting stability in the region, ensuring regional security, freedom of international navigation, and the protection of civilians.