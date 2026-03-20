Lebanon condemns terrorist plot targeting UAE, Hezbollah involvement

BEIRUT, 20th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants strongly condemned the terrorist plot that targeted the UAE, denouncing the involvement of Lebanon’s Hezbollah in the scheme.

It recalled the Lebanese government’s decision issued on March 2, 2026, which bans Hezbollah’s military and security activities.

In its statement, carried by the National News Agency (NNA) of Lebanon, the ministry affirmed Lebanon’s full solidarity with the UAE, noting the country’s longstanding support for Lebanon during times of hardship.

It also commended the vigilance of the UAE’s security agencies and expressed Lebanon’s full readiness to cooperate in the investigations in order to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.