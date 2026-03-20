50 injured in South Korea car parts plant fire

SEOUL, 20th March, 2026 (WAM) -- A fire broke out at a car parts plant in the central city of Daejeon on Friday, injuring at least 50 people, including 35 with serious injuries, authorities said.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the fire was reported at around 1:17 p.m., prompting the National Fire Agency to issue a national firefighting mobilisation order, which is given when the scale of the fire is deemed to surpass the firefighting capacity of the local government.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok gave emergency instructions to the interior ministry and the fire agency to use all available equipment and personnel to rescue people and extinguish the fire, his office said.

He also ordered the Daejeon metropolitan government and the police to ensure no further damage by implementing traffic control and evacuation measures.