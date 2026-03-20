Azizi Developments to sponsor G1 Al Quoz Sprint

DUBAI, 20th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Azizi Developments has announced its sponsorship of the $1.5 million Al Quoz Sprint, one of the most prestigious races on the Dubai World Cup card, to be staged at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, 28th March 2026.

Won in 2025 by the British-trained mare Believing (pictured), the 1200 metre G1 Al Quoz Sprint [Sponsored by Azizi Developments] was inaugurated in 2007, moving to the Dubai World Cup card in 2010. Since then, winners have come from all over the world, with horses from Australia, South Africa, Ireland, the USA, UAE and Hong Kong all having their names on the trophy.

Azizi, established in 2007, has delivered thousands of properties across several important locations in Dubai, including Dubai Healthcare City, The Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, Studio City and Sports City.

The award-winning developer has successfully delivered more than 45,000 homes across prime residential and commercial destinations, while 150,000 units are currently under construction.

Ali Al Ali, CEO and Board Member, Dubai Racing Club, welcomed the support from Azizi, saying, “We look forward to welcoming our friends at Azizi back to Meydan Racecourse for our biggest day of the year, and we thank them for their sponsorship of one of our most prestigious races. The Al Quoz Sprint has an international roll of honour and is always one of the most popular races on the Dubai World Cup card, being a real spectacle on the straight turf course.

“Azizi have been highly valued partners with Dubai Racing Club for several seasons, also sponsoring during the Dubai Racing Carnival. We wish their team and guests an enjoyable and memorable day of racing.”

Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said, "Nine years with the Dubai World Cup is a milestone we take real pride in. Horse racing is part of this country's identity, and an event of this scale reinforces exactly what the emirate does best: setting a global standard. That resonates with how we approach development."

He added, "We build communities from the ground up, from infrastructure and roads to homes and amenities. It takes the same long-term thinking that goes into staging an event like this. Beyond sponsoring a race, we are investing in the kind of moments that make Dubai a place people want to call home."

The G1 Al Quoz Sprint [sponsored by Azizi] is scheduled as race four on the nine-race card.