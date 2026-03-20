Online learning increasingly popular in EU

BRUSSELS, 20th March, 2026 (WAM) -- In 2025, 34.8% of EU internet users reported taking an online course or using online learning materials. This share is a 1.4 percentage point (pp) increase from 2024 (33.4%) and a substantial jump from 2019, when less than a quarter of internet users (21.4%) had used these educational resources, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union to mark the International Day for Digital Learning, celebrated on 19 March.

The Netherlands recorded the highest share of internet users engaged in online learning or using online learning materials (60.2%), followed by Ireland (59.7%), Finland (50.7%) and Sweden (50.6%). By contrast, online education was less prevalent in Romania (11.8%), Bulgaria (18.4%) and Cyprus (21.0%).

Among specific online learning methods, 17.3% of internet users took an online course in 2025, with the highest prevalence in Ireland (29.6%), Finland (29.3%) and the Netherlands (28.5%). At the same time, 30.5% of internet users used online learning materials, with the highest share in the Netherlands (55.1%), Ireland (50.4%) and Hungary (46.4%).