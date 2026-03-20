Bahrain destroys 141 missiles, 242 UAVs since start of Iranian attacks

MANAMA, 20th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) announced that through the unwavering vigilance of its personnel, the BDF's air defence systems continue to successfully counter successive waves of the hostile terrorist Iranian aggression, Bahrain News Agency.

Since the onset of hostilities, air defences have intercepted and destroyed 141 ballistic missiles and 242 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The General Command emphasised that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian areas and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter. These indiscriminate attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security