RAK Ruler receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 20th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers today at the Khuzam Hospitality Majlis, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

The well-wishers, who gathered to greet H.H. the Ruler on the occasion, extended their sincere congratulations and best wishes, praying for his continued health and wellbeing, and for further progress and prosperity for the UAE, its leadership and people, as well as for the Arab and Islamic nations.

H.H. received greetings from sheikhs, senior officials, directors of local and federal departments, UAE citizens, and members of Arab and Islamic communities.

The reception was attended by a number of sheikhs and officials.