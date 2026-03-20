UAE air defences engage 4 ballistic missiles, 26 UAVs

ABU DHABI, 20th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE air defence systems on 20th March 2026 engaged 4 ballistic missiles and 26 UAVs launched from Iran.

Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 338 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,740 UAVs.

These attacks have resulted in the martyrdom of 2 members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, as well as 6 fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi and Palestinian nationalities.

A total of 158 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.

The Ministry of Defence affirms that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats, and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine State security in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguards its national interests and capabilities.