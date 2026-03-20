Arab Interior Ministers Council condemns Iran’s repeated aggression against Gulf States

TUNIS, 20th March, 2026 (WAM) — The General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers Council expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the malicious and repeated Iranian aggression against Arab countries, as well as its deliberate hostile practices targeting civilian sites and vital energy and gas facilities in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman, and other Arab countries.

In a statement issued today, the General Secretariat said that this aggression constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws, conventions, and principles of good neighborliness, and represents a dangerous escalation that could expose regional and global economic interests to serious risks and threaten international peace and security.

The statement added that, while the Secretariat strongly condemns this ongoing and brutal terrorist aggression and the systematic acts of sabotage carried out by Iran, it renews its full solidarity with the brotherly Arab countries and its absolute support for all measures they take to repel this aggression, defend their security and sovereignty, and protect their territories.

It also commended the heroic roles carried out by Arab armed forces, security agencies, and civil defense authorities in confronting these threats and countering all attempts aimed at undermining the security and stability of Arab countries, as well as the safety of their facilities, citizens, and residents.