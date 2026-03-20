Mother's Day: Minister of Family highlights mothers' role in building cohesive societies

ABU DHABI, 20th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, UAE Minister of Family, affirmed that: “Mother’s Day is a national and deeply human occasion to express our deep appreciation for mothers, who are the beating heart of the family and the foundation upon which cohesive societies are built.”

“Mothers are the first school where a person’s defining traits are shaped, and where children learn the values of belonging, responsibility, and generosity,” she said in a statement on the Mother's Day, which is observed on 21st March every year. “With their indispensable role, which they play quietly and daily, mothers raise generations that uphold values and continue the development journey with confidence and faith.”

She added that the UAE has long placed special emphasis on mothers, reinforced by continuous care and support from the wise leadership, and implemented through an integrated system of policies, legislation, and initiatives that strengthen their role in society, while enabling them to balance family responsibilities with playing an active role in the development journey.”

Sana Suhail praised the pioneering role of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF),whose vision and efforts have cemented mothers’ place in society, championed women’s empowerment, and enhanced family stability in the community.

“This year, Mother’s Day coincides with the ‘Year of Family’,” she continued. “This is a clear affirmation of the family’s central role in national development, underlining the importance of strengthening and supporting families, which are the first environment where values are shaped and national identity is developed.”

“On Mother’s Day, we celebrate more than the tremendous role mothers play. We also applaud their everyday contributions to development – a story that is written daily, and silently, in every home. Every mother is an inspiration, a maker of generations, and an essential partner in building a brighter future for our nation,'' she concluded.