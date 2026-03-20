UAE President receives Turkish Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, 20th March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye.

His Highness and the Turkish Foreign Minister exchanged Eid Al-Fitr greetings, conveying their best wishes for continued wellbeing and prosperity for their two countries and peoples and for peace and stability worldwide.

During the meeting, the Turkish Foreign Minister conveyed to His Highness the greetings of His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, and his wishes for the UAE’s continued prosperity. His Highness asked him to convey his greetings to the Turkish President, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for Türkiye.

His Excellency Hakan Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s condemnation of the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, noting that they constitute a violation of state sovereignty and international law and pose a threat to regional stability.

The meeting also addressed the ongoing military escalation in the region and its serious implications for regional and international security and stability. Both sides underscored the need to halt the escalation and prioritise dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further tensions and crises.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affair; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of senior officials.