Abu Dhabi parks celebrate cultural diversity during Eid Al-Fitr

ABU DHABI, 20th March, 2026 (WAM) – Public parks across Abu Dhabi have transformed into vibrant hubs of cultural exchange as citizens, residents, and tourists gather to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr. These green spaces currently reflect the emirate's social vitality, hosting a rich tapestry of traditions and languages that underscore the UAE's commitment to harmony and coexistence.

A field tour by the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the first day of Eid observed a steady influx of families to parks throughout the capital.

These open spaces have become platforms for cultural exchange, where visitors of all ages share the joy of the occasion within safe, well-equipped environments.

Umm Al Emarat Park is offering a comprehensive program of entertainment, including live performances, interactive activities, and creative workshops for children. Emirati heritage features prominently through falconry displays and engaging reading sessions, while the park cinema allows families to enjoy outdoor films, adding a cultural dimension to community entertainment.

Similar high turnouts have been recorded at Corniche parks and public beaches, where families are engaging in sports, organising gatherings, or utilising dedicated play areas.

The beaches offer an ideal environment combining leisure with safety, supported by lifeguard and emergency services operating to the highest international standards.

This surge in activity follows extensive preparations by Abu Dhabi City Municipality to ensure the readiness of facilities through landscaping and maintenance.

Beyond recreation, these parks serve as integrated urban spaces that promote healthy lifestyles and family cohesion, reinforcing the values of tolerance and the UAE’s position as a leading global destination for living and tourism.