Mother's role central to UAE family stability, societal wellbeing: Family Care Authority

ABU DHABI, 20th March, 2026 (WAM) – Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of the Family Care Authority (FCA), has highlighted that the foundation of a stable society begins within the home, with the mother serving as the vital cornerstone of this balance.

In a statement marking Mother’s Day on 21st March, Al Ameemi described the influence of mothers as invaluable, noting their profound impact on strengthening family cohesion and national stability.

She emphasised that if the family is the pillar of society, the mother represents its backbone, building foundations with wisdom, care, and resilience.

A priority for national development

Al Ameemi stressed that Mother’s Day should serve as a call to action to provide practical support for mothers in their essential roles. She noted that empowering mothers is a top societal priority that directly contributes to the community's overall wellbeing.

The UAE continues to place the family at the heart of its national development agenda, implementing policies designed to ensure parents receive the necessary support to maintain household stability.

The Director-General also underlined the importance of raising awareness around family wellbeing. She pointed out that open dialogue and early guidance are key to addressing modern parenting challenges and social pressures before they escalate.

Supporting families requires seamless collaboration between social, health, and educational institutions. By fostering these partnerships, the UAE aims to build an integrated system that protects the family unit and nurtures a more resilient, cohesive society.

Al Ameemi concluded by reaffirming that the occasion is an opportunity to honour mothers and renew the collective commitment to ensuring every family has the opportunity to thrive.