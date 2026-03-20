Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

SHARJAH, 20th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received well-wishers on Friday evening, at Al Badee Palace, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah received congratulations on this blessed religious occasion from sheikhs, senior officials, citizens, businessmen, representatives of religious sects, members of tribes, and dignitaries.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations and blessings on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, which is dear to the hearts of Muslims, praying that this blessed occasion may return with continued health and well-being for His Highness, and with further progress, prosperity, and blessings for the United Arab Emirates, as well as for the Arab and Islamic nations.