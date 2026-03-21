UAE advances global water security through innovation, sustainability

ABU DHABI, 21st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates will mark World Water Day on 22nd March, reaffirming its commitment to advancing global water security and promoting innovative solutions for sustainable water resources.

The UAE is stepping up international efforts through initiatives such as the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative and Suqia UAE, while preparing to host the 2026 United Nations Water Conference in December in partnership with Senegal.

The conference comes amid a worsening global water crisis, with 2.2 billion people still lacking clean drinking water, 3.5 billion people still lacking safely managed sanitation services, and 4 billion people still experiencing severe water scarcity for at least one month per year.

The UAE’s global water strategy is underpinned by major financial pledges, including a $150 million for water scarcity solutions announced at COP28 and the $60 million "Clean Rivers" programme targeting waste and water challenges in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Brazil.

Under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE has established a 7.5-km water pipeline in Gaza, producing around 2 million gallons per day for more than one million people. Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives has also completed well-drilling projects in Chad, benefiting around 65,000 Sudanese refugees.

The UAE also sent a vessel carrying 14 desalination units to Cyprus, with a combined production capacity of 15,000 cubic metres per day, to help address water challenges.

In January, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) launched the "Abu Dhabi Global Water Platform”, aiming to mobilise $2 billion from local and international institutions. ADFD will allocate an initial phase of $1 billion over five years, from 2026 to 2030, targeting approximately 10 million beneficiaries worldwide.

Recent financing includes an AED376 million loan for Tajikistan’s Rogun Hydroelectric Power Station, which will enable the storage of approximately one billion cubic metres of water for power generation, irrigation, and the provision of drinking water for communities. Additional projects include ongoing projects to provide potable water to half a million residents in Mauritania by 2050.

On the technological front, the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative is driving innovation through the 2025 "Miyah Challenge" to accelerate the development of technological breakthroughs and scalable innovations for a water-secure future.

Simultaneously, the Suqia UAE foundation continues to scale its humanitarian footprint, having provided clean water to 15 million people across 37 countries since its establishment, while supporting innovation through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award.