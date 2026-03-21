DoH highlights essential role mothers play as foundation of family health, wellbeing

ABU DHABI, 21st March, 2026 (WAM) -- Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, recognised the essential role mothers play as the foundation of family health and wellbeing.

''Mothers are the first guardians of family health, shaping behaviours, guiding decisions, and building the resilience of future generations. As we mark the Year of the Family, we are reminded that strong families are the cornerstone of a strong nation, and at the heart of every family is a mother whose impact extends far beyond what is seen across society,'' said Al Mansoori in a statement on the occasion of the Mother's Day, osberved on 21st March every year.

In times of uncertainty, he added, this role becomes even more critical. Across Abu Dhabi, mothers continue to provide stability, care, and reassurance, reflecting the same principles that guide our health system: one that is designed to protect, support, and care for people at every stage of life.

''At the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, we remain focused on advancing a health system that equips mothers with the care, knowledge, and the services they need to ensure they can continue to play their vital role at the heart of every family and community,'' he concluded.