DoE Chairman confirms readiness, efficiency of energy, water ecosystem during field visit to vital facilities

ABU DHABI, 21st March, 2026 (WAM) – Dr Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and Board Member of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), has conducted a field visit to vital energy and water sites and projects.

He was accompanied by Eng Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Energy, and Abdulaziz Mohammed Alhammadi, Director General of Regulatory Affairs at the Department of Energy, along with a number of senior officials and representatives of strategic partners, including Jasim Husain Thabet, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TAQA, and Farid Al Awlaqi, Chief Executive Officer of the Generation Business at TAQA.

The visit included tours of several vital stations and projects, as well as control rooms and operating facilities, where he reviewed operational processes, production management mechanisms, and the latest technologies being applied to enhance efficiency and ensure the reliability of supply.

During the visit, he also received a detailed briefing from frontline teams on operational procedures and approved safety standards to ensure the continuity of services at the highest levels of quality and efficiency, in line with Abu Dhabi emirate’s direction to advance sustainability while strengthening energy and water security.

He also commended the efforts of the teams working across facilities to ensure security of supply and uninterrupted service delivery, highlighting their essential role in maintaining operational excellence and system resilience.

The visit forms part of the Department of Energy’s ongoing efforts to oversee the operational performance of facilities and review best practices in managing the energy and water sectors, further enhancing system reliability and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading centre for resource efficiency and sustainability.