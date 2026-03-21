SCI completed high-impact water projects in drought-affected countries at AED 43.1 million in 2015

SHARJAH, 21st March, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Charity International (SCI) announced that in 2025 it successfully completed a series of high-impact water projects aimed at providing safe drinking water to communities suffering from water scarcity around the world.

Marking World Water Day, observed annually on March 22, the SCI revealed that it drilled 11,866 wells of various types across several drought-affected countries. It also established 32 water desalination plants, with a total cost of AED 43.1 million. These projects have benefited approximately one million people.

Mohammed Rashid bin Bayat, Vice Chairman of the Board of the Sharjah Charity International , affirmed that water projects are part of the SCI's humanitarian mission to provide basic necessities.

He highlighted their vital role in improving quality of life, reducing diseases, and supporting community stability.